Punjas BOG finals tickets available from tomorrow

About 5,800 tickets will be sold for the Punjas Battle of the Giants semi-finals and finals this weekend.

That is the 50% capacity required under the Safe Sport return-to-play protocol.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says tickets will be available from tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

Yusuf is urging fans to purchase tickets in advance as numbers are limited.

He adds, fans can expect a thrilling semi-finals and final as Priceline Pharmacy Ba, Flow Valves Suva, All in One Delta Nadi and Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa all put up brilliant performances in the pool stages.

Pavilion A tickets will be $15 for adults and $7 for children under-12 while Pavilion B charges $12 for adults and $5 for children under12.

Embankment charges are $6 for adults and $2 for children under-12.

Tickets can be purchased from Hyperchem Pharmacy in Ba, Makanjees in Nadi and Lautoka City Council.

The Punjas BOG semi-finals kicks off on Saturday with Priceline Pharmacy Ba taking on Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa at 2pm and All in One Builders Nadi face Flow Valves/Island Accommodation Suva at 4pm in the second semifinal

.[Source: Fiji FA]