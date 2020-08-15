Rewa wins Punjas BOG title

Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa has won the Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament beating Flow Valves/Island Accommodation Suva 1-0 in the final at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Bruce Hughes scored the lone goal of the match in the 24th minute.

Article continues after advertisement

BOG Goal Highlights: Suva vs RewaBruce Hughes scores for Rewa.#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJunited #FijiSports #FBCSports Posted by FBC News on Saturday, August 15, 2020

Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa team captain Setareki Hughes after winning the Punjas BOG title.#FBCNews #FBCSports #FijiNews #FijiSports #Fiji #BOG2020 Posted by FBC News on Saturday, August 15, 2020

Rewa has won its 9th BOG title.

Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa team coach Marika Rodu after winning the Punjas #BOG2020 title.#FBCNEWS #FijiNews #FBCSports #FijiSports #Fiji #BOG2020 Posted by FBC News on Saturday, August 15, 2020

Rewa team captain Setareki Hughes won the best player of the tournament.

The Player of the Punjas #BOG2020 tournament, Setareki Hughes #FBCNews #FBCSports #FijiNews #FijiSports #Fiji #BOG2020 Posted by FBC News on Saturday, August 15, 2020

Isikeli Sevanaia Junior, the young Ba goalkeeper won the Golden Glove award.

Nasinu’s Jasnit Vikash won the Golden Boot award.

The Delta Tigers last won the BOG title in 2017 when they defeated Nadi 2-1 in the final at Churchill Park.

Simione Tamanisau after Rewa's win Posted by FBC News on Saturday, August 15, 2020

Suva last reached the final in 2018 where they lost to Ba 2-0 at the same venue.

Flow Valves/Island Accomodation Suva coach after going down in the Punjas BOG Final.#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FBCSports #FijiSports #FijiFootball #BOG2020 Posted by FBC News on Saturday, August 15, 2020

Rewa walked away with $17,000 while Suva received $5,000.

Punjas #BOG2020 Final:Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa vs Flow Valves/Island Accommodation Suva to kick-off and you can watch it LIVE on FBC TV.#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJunited #FijiSports #FBCSports Posted by FBC News on Saturday, August 15, 2020

Punjas #BOG2020 Final:Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa vs Flow Valves/Island Accommodation Suva#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJunited #FijiSports #FBCSports Posted by FBC News on Saturday, August 15, 2020

Punjas #BOG2020 Final:Flow Valves/Island Accommodation Suva warm-up before their Punjas BOG Finals clash to kick-off at… Posted by FBC News on Saturday, August 15, 2020

Flow Valves/Island Accomodation Suva side entering Churchill Park for their warm-up before the Punjas BOG final's clash.#FBCNEWS #FijiNews #FBCSports #FijiSports #Fiji #BOG2020 Posted by FBC News on Saturday, August 15, 2020