Pulisic available for USA

USA have confirmed that Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic will be fit to face the Netherlands tomorrow.

Pulisic suffered a pelvic injury when scoring the winner against Iran, while USA striker Josh Sargent also picked up a knock in that game.

Coach Gregg Berhalter says at this point of the tournament, they must carry on and he is sure of a positive mindset from the two.

Article continues after advertisement

USA have reached the last 16 in three successive World Cups from 2010, 2014 and now 2022.