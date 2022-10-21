PSRU wins Police IDC

[Source: Fiji Police]

PSRU is the new winner of the Police Inter-District Championship.

The team defeated Western team one 2-0 in the final at the Fiji Football Association Academy ground in Ba.

PSRU led 1-0 in the first half courtesy of an own goal by the Western team.

Watisoni Yauvuli slotted in another goal in the second spell to seal the win.

Rewa rep Madhvan Gounder was named the Best Player, Ratu Anare won the Golden Boot award and Senirusi Bokini took out the Golden Glove award.

PSRU had defeated former champion Southern 2-1 in the first semi-final while Western team one beat Northern in the penalty shootout.