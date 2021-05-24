Football
PSG wins without Messi and Neymar
August 21, 2021 9:59 am
Mbappe scored his first goal of the season after registering assists against Troyes and Strasbourg. [Source: BBC Sports]
Paris St-Germain defeated Brest 4-2 this morning in the French Ligue 1 without a number of star players.
Missing from the side today were Neymar and new signing Lionel Messi but they still had a lot to offer against Brest.
Ander Herrera’s volley and a Kylian Mbappe header put PSG in control before Franck Honorat pulled one back.
Idrissa Gueye fired in from way out, but Brest refused to lie down with Steve Mounie side-footing in.
Substitute Angel di Maria decided the contest for good with a neat lob.
Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi is yet to feature for PSG after joining from Barcelona earlier this month.
Both the 34-year-old and fellow forward Neymar started pre-season training late after an extended break following the Copa America, in which Messi’s Argentina beat his club-mate’s Brazil 1-0 in the final in Rio on 11 July.
Also absent was another summer signing, defender Sergio Ramos, while European Championship-winning Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was on the bench.
