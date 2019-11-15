PSG win French Cup

Paris St-Germain overcame an injury to Kylian Mbappe to beat 10-man Saint-Etienne and win the French Cup in a game for which some fans were allowed into the Stade de France.

This was the first game in France after the league was ended in April because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Neymar opened the scoring in a fiery first half in which Loic Perrin was sent off for a bad foul on Mbappe.

It prompted a melee on the pitch before the injured Mbappe had to go off.

The France forward left the pitch in tears and later returned to the dugout on crutches. He will be a serious doubt for PSG’s Champions League quarter-final with Atalanta in August.

Neymar’s goal proved enough to seal a 13th French Cup for PSG as the second half played out with few incidents of note, with both sides showing tiredness on their return to competitive action.