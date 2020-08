PSG qualifies for Champions League final

PSG has qualified for the UEFA Champions League final after defeating RB Leipzig 3-0 in the semifinal.

This is PSG’s first European Cup/Champions League semi since 1995.

Marquinhos headed in Di Maria’s free-kick for lead, Di Maria slotted in second from Neymar flick while Bernat scored the third for dominant PSG.

This is RB Leipzig’s first Champions League semi in their 11-year existence

Lyon face competition favourites Bayern Munich tomorrow at 7am in the other semifinal.

[Source: BBC]