Proud moment for Khem and Raju

Brothers Anish Khem and Ashnil Raju will for the first time don the national jumper together having made Fiji Football’s final squad for the FIFA World Cup qualifier in Qatar.

The Labasa born players are normally in different teams with Khem playing for Suva and Raju for his home side.

National duties have brought the brothers together where they will play alongside each other in Qatar this month.

Article continues after advertisement

28-year-old Khem says making the final squad is an achievement in itself but to play with his brother makes it even more special.

“Beside me in my team is my brother and I feel very lucky, very proud. Our parents in Labasa are really proud that we made the final 22 member squad.”

Both are school teachers and Labasa midfielder, Raju says balancing two professions has been a challenge.

“We have to take out time for everything and in our pace we only have the weekends for our games. Whole day we have to be in school and later in the afternoon we do our training.”

The Bula Boys will depart for the Qatar World Cup qualifiers tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, the national players respective clubs continue with the Digicel Premier League this weekend.

Tomorrow, Labasa hosts Navua at 1.30pm at Subrail Park, while Ba faces Nadroga at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

On Sunday, Suva takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at 2pm and Rewa meets Nasinu at 4pm.

These two matches plus the women’s Super League clash between Suva and Ba at 12pm will air LIVE via pay-per-view on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.