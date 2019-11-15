Proud moment for brothers named in Fiji Football squad

Two brothers who have been named in the Fiji Football squad say it’s a proud moment for them, however, they now have to work even harder to make the final team.

26-year-old Anish Khem and 24-year-old Ashnil Raju are part of the 30 members extended squad that is currently in camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba under the guidance of Coach Flemming Serritslev.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Ashnil Raju says it’s a dream come true for them as this has been their aim ever since they started playing.

“Yes it will be a proud moment for our family actually when we are both named for the Fiji team and I think we will give our best in the training so that we are picked for the final squad.”

Ashnil who is a teacher at Labasa College says training with the likes of Roy Krishna and other experienced players have pushed him even more to wanting the white jersey.

“Yes it will be a very difficult task for us to be picked in the Fiji team because they are a lot of talented players and also the young players that have come into the squad.”

Ashnil’s elder brother Anish Khem says the support from their family has been immense, especially when they were named in the squad.

However, Khem says the journey has just begun.

“Definitely we have to work hard towards whatever coach needs on the ground.”

Anish who is also a school teacher at Vunimono Arya School was in the squad for the 2016 Summer Olympics while Ashnil represented Fiji in the U20.

Meanwhile, Anish will be in action for Rewa this Saturday when they travel to Ba to take on the Men in Black at 3pm while Ashnil will play for Labasa when they clash with Suva on Sunday at the

ANZ Stadium in the Vodafone Premier League.