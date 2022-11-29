Protester runs onto pitch during Portugal v Uruguay

[Photo: CTV News]

A protester holding a rainbow flag and with a shirt saying “Respect For Iranian Women” on the back ran onto the pitch during Monday’s game between Portugal and Uruguay at the World Cup in Qatar.

Security staff quickly intervened and moved away the protester, who also had “Save Ukraine” on the front of his shirt.

The tournament has been surrounded by controversy over hosts Qatar’s treatment of the LGBT community as well as anti-government demonstrations in Iran.