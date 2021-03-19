Promising signs for young Suva striker Saniel

Ni-Vanuatu and Suva player Alex Saniel still has a long way to go, but will be one of the top strikers in the Digicel Premier League says Suva Coach Babs Khan.

Saniel made his debut for the Whites last week in their 1-nil loss against Nadi.

Khan says he was impressed with the 24-year-old’s performance, when he came onto the field in the second-half.

Khan adds with the proper guidance and game time, Saniel will give defenders a good run in the coming months.

“We have seen him play and he is going to give defenders a hard time. He gave a ball that should have been a ball for sure .That’s football if you don’t take your chances you lose the game.”

Though there’ll be no DPL games this week, Suva will continue to work on their finishing before their clash against Lautoka next weekend.