Proactive approach for Tailevu Naitasiri

A humble Tailevu Naitasiri outfit is anticipating a tough Courts Inter-District Championship, having to face two teams they haven’t met this season in their pool play.

Tailevu Naitasiri is in the premier division and heads pool A consisting of Tavua and Vanua Levu-based Nadogo.

Captain Mohammed Naizal says being the only team in this division that competes in the national league, they will surely be the target.

“They are all ball players. Tavua will come physically and not underestimate Nadogo. We are just going positively into the tournament, step-by-step, first game at a time.”

Naizal adds every player on the team has reflected on their mistakes this season and the understanding is for everyone to play their roles well in the team.

The Sky Blues open the tournament tomorrow at 11am against Tavua at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

At the same time in the senior division, Bua faces Lami at Bidesi Park.

You can watch 22 IDC matches live on FBC Pop.