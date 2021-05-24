Pressure on Navua to deliver results

There is still hope for Navua Football despite their chances of remaining in the Digicel Premier League hanging by a thread.

It’s on the verge of relegation after a 2-nil loss to Suva yesterday and sits at the bottom of the points table with only four rounds to go.

The team has one win out of nine matches and will need to win its remaining four to maintain its spot.

Navua Coach Amit Prakash says the responsibility is now on players to deliver the result.

“Chances are still there that we can be in the premier division as well. Nadroga has played one game more than us and they are three points more than us.”

There will be a double-header at ANZ Stadium in Suva with Rewa facing Navua at 1pm and Suva takes on Nadi at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa/Navua and Suva/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.

Lautoka and Ba kick-off this week’s round of matches on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Mirchi on FM.

Other matches will be played on Sunday, Nadroga will face Labasa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.