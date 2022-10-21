Pressure on Leeds boss after loss

[Source: Premier League/Twitter]

Leeds United slipped to another defeat falling to Leicester City 2-0 in the Premier League this morning.

This puts immense pressure on Leeds boss Jesse Marsch who was singled out for criticism by his own club’s fans.

The visitors were booed off at half-time as they trailed to a Robin Koch own goal.

10 minutes before the break Harvey Barnes extended their scoring record against Leeds with Leicester’s second goal.

Leicester’s second win of the season was not enough to lift them out of the relegation zone, but it did move them to within a point of their 16th-placed opponents.