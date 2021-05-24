Pressure on Blues to maintain lead

Lautoka has opted to take the underdog tag heading into Sunday’s clash against Nadi in the Digicel Premier League.

Though the Blues are leading the points table, the Imdad Ali coached side will not be underestimating the Green Machine.

Ali says the pressure is on them to maintain their spot at the top of the table.

“Now that we are leading, it is more pressure, when you start leading there is pressure. So we are under pressure at the moment. We want to go in there as an underdog an do our best.”



Imdad Ali

Lautoka will face Nadi at Churchill Park on Sunday at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Lautoka/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.

Also on Sunday, Rewa hosts Labasa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva and Navua takes on Suva at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor.

Both games will kick-off at 3pm.

The lone match tomorrow will be between Ba and Nadroga at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Points Standing

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 8 6 1 1 11 5 +6 19 BA 8 4 1 3 11 7 +4 13 REWA 9 3 3 3 10 9 +1 12 NADI 9 2 5 2 10 12 -2 11 SUVA 9 3 2 4 7 10 -3 11 LABASA 6 2 4 0 2 0 +2 10 NADROGA 9 1 4 4 8 13 -5 7 NAVUA 8 1 2 5 6 10 -4 5