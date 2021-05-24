Football
Pressure on Blues to maintain lead
November 12, 2021 4:05 pm
Lautoka has opted to take the underdog tag heading into Sunday’s clash against Nadi in the Digicel Premier League.
Though the Blues are leading the points table, the Imdad Ali coached side will not be underestimating the Green Machine.
Ali says the pressure is on them to maintain their spot at the top of the table.
“Now that we are leading, it is more pressure, when you start leading there is pressure. So we are under pressure at the moment. We want to go in there as an underdog an do our best.”
Lautoka will face Nadi at Churchill Park on Sunday at 3pm.
You can listen to the live commentary of the Lautoka/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.
Also on Sunday, Rewa hosts Labasa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva and Navua takes on Suva at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor.
Both games will kick-off at 3pm.
The lone match tomorrow will be between Ba and Nadroga at Churchill Park in Lautoka.
Points Standing
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|8
|6
|1
|1
|11
|5
|+6
|19
|BA
|8
|4
|1
|3
|11
|7
|+4
|13
|REWA
|9
|3
|3
|3
|10
|9
|+1
|12
|NADI
|9
|2
|5
|2
|10
|12
|-2
|11
|SUVA
|9
|3
|2
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|11
|LABASA
|6
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|10
|NADROGA
|9
|1
|4
|4
|8
|13
|-5
|7
|NAVUA
|8
|1
|2
|5
|6
|10
|-4
|5
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 10
|13 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|vs
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|vs
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|vs
|Suva
|Uprising Ground
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|vs
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|Round 9
|07 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 2
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 3
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 8
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Prince Charles Park
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Rewa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 7
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 2
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|24th October - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Nadroga
|Uprising Ground
|Round 6
|18th April - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Ground
|Round 5
|11th April - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|3 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 0
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|11th April - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|27th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Subrail Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Churchill Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 3
|20th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Lawaqa Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|14th Mar - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 1
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Uprising Grounds
|14th Mar - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|06th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Lawaqa Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park