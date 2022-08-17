Pressure is on for the Blues

The pressure will be on Lautoka as hosts for the 2022 Punjas Battle of the Giants.

The Blues is pooled with Rewa, Ba and Navua in group B.

Association chair Rajnesh Prasad says they will need to perform to their best as hosts.

He says despite challenges, they have managed to give their best in the Digicel Premier League and this will boost the team’s performance at the BOG.

Prasad says he is confident of a good pool round where they will treat each match as a final.

Prasad is urging Lautoka fans to come out in numbers and support the team in their campaign.

In Group A is Suva, Nadi, Nadroga and Labasa.

Meanwhile, in this weekend’s Digicel Premier League match, Rewa will face Navua at 3pm on Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori while Labasa takes on Suva at Subrail Park in Labasa at 1.30pm.