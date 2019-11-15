Pressure builds on for Nadi football

The pressure builds on for defending Vodafone Fiji FACT champions Esy Kool Nadi having to wait for a decision on the resumption of their semi-final match against Foodcity/ASH Cuts and Styles Rewa.

The side has been under the spotlight for their performance this season with coach Kamal Swamy heavily scrutinized by local and overseas fans.

With one hand on the trophy having a one-nil advantage in the deferred semi-final clash, Swamy while making no promises, says the team will give their best.

“It is a lot of pressure especially as the defending champions plus our fans. But we’ll try our best as you look at our team, it’s a young team with only three senior players but we’ll do our best and we’ll try to win.”

The coach is also asking fans to support the young Nadi side as they strive to retain the title.

A decision on when the clash will resume will be made soon.

Nadi is currently leading Rewa 1-nil with a Vuniuci Tikomaimereke goal.

The second semifinal will be between Vinz Workz Suva and Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa.