Premier League to trial concussion substitutes

The Premier League will trial the use of concussion substitutes from the 6th of next month.

The new rule means up to two permanent substitutions can be made in the event of head injuries, even if all replacements have already been used.

Opposition teams will also be able to make an additional normal substitution at a time of their choice.

Article continues after advertisement

It is expected to be trialed in the match between Aston Villa and Arsenal.

It will run until the end of the 2020-21 season but can be extended into the 2021-22 campaign.

The trial will also be held in the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship from the same date, and in the men’s FA Cup from the fifth round.

The Premier League will be the first league in men’s football to introduce concussion substitutes.

FIFA will also trial substitutions for actual or suspected concussion at the Club World Cup in Qatar, which starts on February 4th, though teams will only be able to make one substitution per match.