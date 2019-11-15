Premier League to meet as government backs 'as soon as possible

Efforts will intensify this week to find a way to complete the Premier League season.

This is after the UK government declared its desire to see football back “as soon as possible”.

With Premier League clubs due to meet on Friday and a new grouping led by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport also convening this week.

But as some Premier League clubs open up their training grounds, the details of how elite sport could safely return remain unresolved.

Only on Friday will top-flight clubs be presented by the league with a protocol to enable a full return to training.

While the challenges of staging sport, even behind closed doors, are increasingly being discussed, those that precede any resumption of competition are also coming into focus.