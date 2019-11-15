Premier League to hold emergency fixtures meeting

The Premier League will hold an “emergency club meeting” on Friday morning regarding whether fixtures can be played in the wake of Mikel Arteta being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Arsenal head coach will self-isolate in line with government health guidelines and it is expected the first-team squad – along with coaching staff – will do the same.

Arsenal’s match against Brighton on Saturday has been postponed.

Arteta said: “This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

Shortly after Arsenal’s announcement, a Premier League statement read: “In light of Arsenal’s announcement tonight confirming that their first team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding future fixtures.”