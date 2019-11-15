Premier League teams may be allowed to play at home stadiums

Premier League clubs could be allowed to complete the season at their own stadiums.

This is only after police pulled back on their insistence that neutral venues were the only safe way of staging games during the coronavirus pandemic.

The league’s leadership held talks with police on Monday night after being told by the 20 clubs that they wanted to be able to play at home, even though fans will not be allowed inside.

Mark Roberts, the head of football policing in England, had been concerned supporters would still gather outside stadiums and place an additional burden on resources as lockdown measures are eased.