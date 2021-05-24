Premier League suspends broadcast deal with Russia

The English Premier League has suspended its broadcast deal with Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The move will take effect immediately, meaning Friday’s four matches will not be shown in the country.

The matter took only 15 minutes of a four-hour meeting of all 20 clubs in London to agree.

The English top-flight also says it will donate £1m to support the people of Ukraine.

In a separate move, the Football Association has also suspended its deal with Russia.