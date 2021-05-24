Premier League set to resume next weekend

The Digicel Premier League is set to resume next Sunday after green light has been given by the government for contact sports.

The competition will continue with three matches on October 24th.

Competitions manager, Amitesh Pal says they have given three weeks for teams to prepare as well as return to play awareness programs.

As all teams will continue with the season, the Labasa team will have their games reschedule due to quarantine restrictions in place for Vanua Levu travelers.

In the next round, Navua will host Nadroga at the Uprising Sports Centre, Rewa will face Nadi at Prince Charles Park and Suva will battle Ba at the ANZ Stadium.

All matches will kick-off at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Viti Water Flow Lautoka FC is currently leading the DPL points table with 13 points, two points ahead of the Delta Tigers who is second with 11 points while Labasa is on third place with ten points.

Nadi is on fourth place with nine points, Ba in fifth place with seven points, Suva on sixth place also with seven points, Navua on seventh place and Nadroga is at the bottom of the points table.