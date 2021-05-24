Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Parents role critical in current situation|36 new cases, no new death|Returning Fijians to spend three days on hotel premises|New variant threat could reintroduce restrictions|Jone Vakarisi back in custody|Follow protocols to attract tourists|Don’t let your guard down: Koya|Restrictions on gatherings further relaxed|New infection numbers decline, no COVID deaths reported|No traditional quarantine, borders to open on November 11th|Vanua Levu travel opens for fully vaccinated Fijians|Curfew moved back to 11pm|Years 12 and 13 classes to resume next month|MoH changes COVID monitoring strategy|Tourism Talanoa Panel Discussion and Press Conference|57 new COVID infections recorded|Full vaccination compulsory for $360 assistance|Double jab nearing 80 percent |40 new cases, four more deaths|78.3 percent of Fijians fully vaccinated|58 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Yaro villagers fully vaccinated|UNICEF report highlights major mental health issues for children|Complacency still an issue|Health Ministry to meet with religious leaders|
Full Coverage

Football

Premier League set to resume next weekend

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 12, 2021 1:31 pm
[File Photo]

The Digicel Premier League is set to resume next Sunday after green light has been given by the government for contact sports.

The competition will continue with three matches on October 24th.

Competitions manager, Amitesh Pal says they have given three weeks for teams to prepare as well as return to play awareness programs.

Article continues after advertisement

As all teams will continue with the season, the Labasa team will have their games reschedule due to quarantine restrictions in place for Vanua Levu travelers.

In the next round, Navua will host Nadroga at the Uprising Sports Centre, Rewa will face Nadi at Prince Charles Park and Suva will battle Ba at the ANZ Stadium.

All matches will kick-off at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Viti Water Flow Lautoka FC is currently leading the DPL points table with 13 points, two points ahead of the Delta Tigers who is second with 11 points while Labasa is on third place with ten points.

Nadi is on fourth place with nine points, Ba in fifth place with seven points, Suva on sixth place also with seven points, Navua on seventh place and Nadroga is at the bottom of the points table.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.