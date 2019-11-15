Home

Football

Premier League set to restart on 17 June with Man City v Arsenal and Villa v Sheff Utd

| @BBCWorld
May 29, 2020 10:00 am
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are chasing their first league title in 30 years. [Source: BBC]

The Premier League is set to restart on 17 June with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal, subject to government approval.

A full round of fixtures would then be played on the weekend of 19-21 June.

There are 92 matches still to play, and the first to take place will be those the four teams involved have in hand.

