Football

Premier League returns after 100 days

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 18, 2020 9:07 am
Villa Park will be the first stadium to host Premier League football without supporters. [Source: BBC]

The Premier League made its return this morning after a 100-day absence.

Aston Villa and Sheffield United played out a goalless draw in a match memorable for powerful statements before kick-off – and a major technology controversy.

As the action resumed behind closed doors at a largely deserted Villa Park, the players of both sides and officials took a knee for 10 seconds immediately before kick-off in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

This was preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of those who have died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

[Source: BBC]

