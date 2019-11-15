Premier League returns after 100 days

The Premier League made its return this morning after a 100-day absence.

Aston Villa and Sheffield United played out a goalless draw in a match memorable for powerful statements before kick-off – and a major technology controversy.

As the action resumed behind closed doors at a largely deserted Villa Park, the players of both sides and officials took a knee for 10 seconds immediately before kick-off in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

This was preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of those who have died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

[Source: BBC]