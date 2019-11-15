Football
Premier League returns after 100 days
June 18, 2020 9:07 am
Villa Park will be the first stadium to host Premier League football without supporters. [Source: BBC]
The Premier League made its return this morning after a 100-day absence.
Aston Villa and Sheffield United played out a goalless draw in a match memorable for powerful statements before kick-off – and a major technology controversy.
As the action resumed behind closed doors at a largely deserted Villa Park, the players of both sides and officials took a knee for 10 seconds immediately before kick-off in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
This was preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of those who have died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
[Source: BBC]
