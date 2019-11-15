Premier League ramps up plans for resuming season

Plans to resume the Premier League season will step up this week in what has been labelled “Project Restart”.

Arsenal, Brighton and West Ham have opened their training grounds to players for individual work on Monday.

The league is hopeful of a potential 8 June restart and finishing at the end of July to fit in with Uefa’s European competition plans. This would require full training to begin by 18 May.

Article continues after advertisement

Top-flight clubs will meet on Friday to discuss options for the restart.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said he has been in contact with clubs about restarting the Premier League “as soon as possible”.