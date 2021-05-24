Premier League matches postponed because of Covid cases

The Premier League has postponed Liverpool’s game against Leeds United and the match between Wolves and Watford because of coronavirus.

Both games were scheduled on Sunday, 26 December but have been called off after requests from Leeds and Watford.

The Premier League said Leeds could not play “due to the number of players with Covid-19, injuries, and illness”.

Everton boss Rafael Benitez said he was “surprised” his side’s game at Burnley was still on.

The Toffees last played on 16 December when they drew 1-1 with Chelsea, prior to their match on 19 December against Leicester City being postponed because of Covid-19 cases within the Foxes camp.