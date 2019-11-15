Football
Premier League leaders reverse furlough decision and apologise to fans
April 7, 2020 6:35 am
The Premier League has been suspended indefinitely with Liverpool 25 points clear at the top
Liverpool have reversed their decision to place some non-playing staff on temporary leave and apologized to fans.
On Saturday, the club said they were going to apply to the government’s taxpayer-funded job retention scheme, sparking a fierce backlash.
The U-turn came after mounting criticism had led to talks between the club’s US owners Fenway Sports Group, executives and key stakeholders.
Liverpool had become the fifth Premier League team to furlough non-playing staff with the season suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.