Football
Premier League facing decisive week over season resumption
bbc Sports
May 11, 2020 11:50 am
Club officials will meet on Monday to continue talks on Project Restart.
Prime minister Boris Johnson did not mention professional sport in unveiling plans to reopen society on Sunday.
The government is expected to announce on Monday that some elite athletes can start an initial phase of restricted group training later this week.
Article continues after advertisement
That will depend on medical protocols being finalised and accepted.
Footballers have so far been limited to individual training.