Premier League clubs agree to resume contact training as four more test positive

Premier League clubs have unanimously voted to resume contact training as four more individuals from three sides have tested positive for coronavirus.

A total of 1,008 players and staff were tested in the third round of testing.

The League says phase two of ‘Project Restart’ will see players “train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising unnecessary close contact.

Discussions continue on plans to resume the season when “conditions allow”, it added.

So far 12 people have tested positive after 2,752 tests across the league.

The decision to return to contact training was agreed following consultation with clubs, players, managers, the Professional Footballers’ Association, the League Managers’ Association and the government.

Plans for the third phase of Project Restart include a step towards normal training and build-up to competitive games.