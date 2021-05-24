Home

Pratap challenges players

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 3, 2021 4:22 pm

Labasa football coach Ravneel Pratap has challenged his players to play their hearts out in tonight’s and Sunday’s Digicel Premier League matches.

The Babasiga Lions are unbeaten in the league so far but the majority of the results have been draws.

Their two wins are against Nadroga in round four and Suva in the sixth round of competition.

Pratap says they want to get the three points from both matches.

“Navua is trying to avoid relegation so they’ll come out firing and I think Nadi will be coming in fresh so they have an upper hand on the second game. We have to go in 100 percent prepared so that we don’t have anything to say later that we didn’t do this or do that.”

Labasa takes on Navua at 7 tonight at the ANZ Stadium and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

They will go on to face Nadi on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium at 1pm while Navua meets Ba at 3pm at Churchill Park.

Also on Sunday, Rewa plays Nadroga at 3pm at Lawaqa Park and Suva battles Lautoka also at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Labasa/Nadi, Suva/Lautoka matches on Mirchi FM.

