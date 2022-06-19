Prasad urges players not to let their guard down

Another thrilling match between Rewa and Lautoka is scheduled for today in the second OFC national play-off.

Both teams will be looking for a win after the first match on Friday ended in a one-all draw.

Lautoka Coach Aginesh Prasad says the players cannot afford to let their guard down at any point throughout the game.

“We are looking forward to playing on Sunday, and we will be coming out firing, and that will be another cracker of game on Sunday.”

Rewa hosts Lautoka at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports.