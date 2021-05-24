Home

Football

Possibility of 10 teams in DPL

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 14, 2022 12:53 pm

There’s a possibility of having 10 teams in the Digicel Premier League this season instead of eight.

The Fiji Football Association Board of Control has given the green light for a 10 team format.

However, Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says the final decision will be made by the Council on Sunday.

“We are planning to start the Digicel Premier League on the first week of February but there is a council meeting that was postponed from last Sunday to this Sunday where we will make a decision. The board of control has approved a ten-team competition, so the whole scenario will change again.”


Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf

If the Fiji FA Council approves the 10 team format then that means another two teams will join Ba, Lautoka, Suva, Nadi, Navua, Rewa, Labasa and Tailevu Naitasiri.

Once the proposed 10 team competition is approved by the Council then Fiji FA will move forward with plans regarding the Fiji FACT as it was supposed to be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, however, hosts Nadroga was relegated last month.

Yusuf says more teams will result in enhanced competitiveness.

“We need to increase the game time for our players for the performance to improve. In the Pacific we are one of the lowest in terms of the league, the top league, all our neighboring countries have 12, 14, 13, 11, some even 10.”

Currently, eight teams compete across 14 rounds, but with the new structure, the number of teams will expand to ten, as will the number of matches.

