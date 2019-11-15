Positive results for Navua, Nasinu and Rewa in VPL

Newly promoted side Navua continues to put pressure on the giants of the Vodafone Premier League.

This is after the side drew with Suva 1 all at the Uprising Sports ground in Pacific Harbour this afternoon.

Suva was leading in the first half through a goal to Christopher Wasasala in the 26th minute.

Navua drew level in the 1st minute of the second half when Monit Chand struck for the host.

The draw means Navua now have registered their first point on the VPL standings.

Navua looked to be the better of the two sides with numerous opportunities in the second spell.

In another match, Rewa beat Nadi 1-0 at Prince Charles Park as debutant Patrick Joseph scored the winner after a penalty was awarded to the Delta Tigers for a foul on Bruce Hughes.

Nasinu defeated Labasa 1 nil at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park. Nasinu’s goal was scored by Jone Naraba