Positive growth in women’s football says Wise

Fiji Football Association Women Vice-President Susan Wise is all praises for the recent Vodafone Women’s Inter-District Championship.

The two-week championship ended with a thrilling final between Labasa and Ba seeing with the ladies in black turning tables around this year as they came out victorious.

Wise says the tough showdown witnessed in the IDC final proves the growth in women’s football.

Wise adds with the successful wrap-up of the IDC, they will now focus on the Women’s Senior League and the national Under 16 girls’ team continues their preparation for the upcoming Oceania playoffs.

Meanwhile, in this week’s Vodafone Premier League clash, Ba will take on Nadi at 3pm on Saturday.

The match will be played at the Fiji Football Association Academy ground in Ba.

Source:Fiji FA