Portugal to face Argentina in Futsal World Cup final

Portugal will face champions Argentina in Sunday’s FIFA Futsal World Cup final after beating Kazakhstan on penalties in Lithuania this morning.

The match ended in a 2-all draw before Portugal made the difference during the shootout 4-3 after extra time.

Goalkeeper Bebé made 11 saves in total with majority coming in the second half.

Argentina, who knocked out Russia in the last-eight rematch of 2016 final, defeated Brazil 2-1 yesterday to book their spot in the final.

Both Portugal and Kazakhstan came back from two down to win their quarter-finals, against Spain and Iran respectively.