Football
Portugal loses chance at retaining Euro 2020 title
June 28, 2021 9:09 am
[Source: EURO 2020]
Portugal’s hopes of retaining their Euro 2020 title has been shattered after suffering a narrow 1-0 loss against Belgium.
Belgium held the former champions 1-0 at half time showcasing a strong defense from their side not giving a chance to Portugal.
It was Thorgan Hazard who scored the lone goal of the match dipping a shot into the far side of the net past Rui Patricio in the 42nd minute.
Belgium will now face off with Italy to try and fight for a spot in the quarter-finals.
🗣️ “[The ball] didn’t want to go in today.”
🇧🇪🆚🇵🇹 Thibaut Courtois & Cristiano Ronaldo after the final whistle…#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/oBDyZG3f8j
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 27, 2021
Romelu Lukaku & Cristiano Ronaldo share a moment. Respect. @RomeluLukaku9 🤜🤛 @Cristiano #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/15AjggXUd4
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 27, 2021
[Source: BBC]