Portugal cruise past Azerbaijan

Portugal has moved on top of Group A after defeating Azerbaijan 3-0 in their World Cup qualifier clash this morning.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva produced a stunning finish before Diogo Andre Silva tapped in for Portugal’s second.

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota headed in the third to secure the win and leave Azerbaijan on one point at the bottom of the group.

Portugal were without record-breaking goal-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suspended after receiving a second yellow card of the campaign for removing his shirt as he celebrated his second goal in the 2-1 win over Republic of Ireland.

Three matches remain for Portugal, who face Luxembourg on Sunday.

[Source: BBC Sport]