Football

Portugal backed by talented youngsters for Euro 2020

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 7, 2021 5:45 am

Portugal will be bringing one of the most talented teams in this year’s Euro 2020, loaded with players who can support football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Loaded with players that’ll support record chasing  Ronaldo as they work on try to win a second straight European Championship title.

Ronaldo will attempt to become the all-time leading scorer with a national team, but this time there will be a lot more to watch for in Portugal’s squad.

The Portuguese earned the trophy with only one victory in 90 minutes during the entire tournament.

Portugal will play in a difficult Group F that also includes Germany, France, and Hungary.

Both Germany and Hungary will have home games against Portugal in the group stage.

[Source: Firstpost]

