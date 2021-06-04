Portugal backed by talented youngsters for Euro 2020

Portugal will be bringing one of the most talented teams in this year’s Euro 2020, loaded with players who can support football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo will attempt to become the all-time leading scorer with a national team, but this time there will be a lot more to watch for in Portugal’s squad.

The Portuguese earned the trophy with only one victory in 90 minutes during the entire tournament.

Portugal will play in a difficult Group F that also includes Germany, France, and Hungary.

Both Germany and Hungary will have home games against Portugal in the group stage.

[Source: Firstpost]