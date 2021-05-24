Portugal and France qualify to round of 16 after a draw

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo equaled the all-time international goalscoring record as his side drew 2-2 with France to qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Ronaldo scored his 108th and 109th goals, both from the penalty spot to equal Ali Daei’s record set with Iran between 1993 and 2006.

Real Madrid team-mates Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema converted controversial penalties to leave the two sides locked at 1-1 at halftime.

Benzema scored a second immediately after the restart following a stunning pass from Manchester United’s Paul Pogba but Ronaldo drew Portugal level when he won and converted a second penalty 13 minutes later.

Portugal will face Belgium while England takes on Germany in the next round.

[Source: BBC]