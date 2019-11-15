Policeman Anare hands Labasa CvC title

Policeman Ratu Apenisa Anare returned to his home team as he scored twice to hand Labasa the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion title this afternoon at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Anare scored twice for the 2-1 win over Ba with his second goal coming as both teams were tied 1-1.

Article continues after advertisement

He scored in the 92nd minute which sent the big Labasa crowd into a frenzy.

Anare who featured for Suva last season has returned to his home district and despite not having a good season with the Whites last year, showed he is made for Labasa as he showed great skills.

Ratu Anare opened the account in the 33rd minute to give the Reds a one-nil lead before the breather.

The Men In Black came back strongly in the second half as Vanuatu star Micah Tommy equalised.

Both teams tried hard to score the winner but it was Ratu Anare who had the final say in the 92nd minute to give the Babasiga Lions the title.

Both teams drew nil-all in the first leg at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The Men-in-Black has featured in 26 CvC series since its inception in 1992.

Both teams featured in the inaugural tournament in 1992 which was won by Labasa.

The Men In Black have won the title 20 times while Labasa featured six times and have won on four occasions.

Labasa last won the CvC title in 2018 where they defeated Lautoka 1-0 in the second leg after the first leg ended in a 0-0 draw.

Last year Ba defeated Lautoka in both legs to clinch its 20th title.

Meanwhile, Labasa is likely to meet Suva in the Vodafone Premier League next week.