Police White wins Beach Soccer title

Police White defeated Tailevu Naitasiri 4-2 in extra-time thriller to clinch the Fiji FA Open Beach Soccer tournament at FSC Sports Beach Soccer Facilities.

The match went down to the wire as both teams were locked at 2-all till full-time and the winner had to be decided in extra-time.

Waisake Navunigasau scored a double for the Police White while Kavitesh Pal equalised twice to bring Tailevu Naitasiri back into the game.

Police White captain Sahil Dave gave them a perfect start in the extra-spell before Tevita Waranivalu scored the final goal to win the title.

The young Tailevu Naitasiri side led by captain Prashant Chand did not allow the champions an easy win as they forced the match into extra-time but experience counted in the final minutes of play giving Police White the title. .

New Suva recruit and former Rewa star Mohammed Ramzan was the only notable player for Tailevu Naitasiri.