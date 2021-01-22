Police White to face Tailevu Naitasiri in Beach Soccer final

Police White had to come from behind to beat Shamrock 4-1 in the second semi-final of the Fiji FA Beach Soccer tournament at FSC Sports Beach Soccer Facilities.

Tevita Waranivalu brought the Police White back into the match after netting in two classic goals as Shamrock led 1-nil through a Waisake Soga header.

Police White captain Sahil Dave led by example and scored their third goal before Waisake Navunigasau made it four to confirm its place in the final.

Article continues after advertisement

In the first semi-final, Tailevu Naitasiri defeated Northland Tailevu 1-nil.

Tailevu captain Prashant Rahil Chand scored the lone goal of the match.

The final will kick-off at 3pm.