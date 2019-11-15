Football
Police IDC starts with COVID-19 medical screening
September 16, 2020 10:45 am
The Kontiki Finance Police Inter-District Championship started with a COVID-19 medical screening this morning. [Source: Fiji Police]
The competition is underway at the Nasova Police Grounds.
Medical screenings have been conducted for all players, officials and guests.
The first match is between Western Division 2 and Southern Division.
The Police Special Response Unit are the defending champions.