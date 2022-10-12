Police IDC returns

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Itendra Nair [left] with Vinod Patel Chief Operating Officer, Neelesh Singh during the pool draws [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Football Inter-District championship is back with the pools drawn earlier today.

Last year’s champion, Southern Division has been drawn in Pool 1 with Western Division 1, Police Headquarters, and Central Division.

In Pool 2 are Western Division 2, Eastern Division, Police Special Response Unit, and Northern Division.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Police force received a timely sponsorship of $10,000 from longtime partner Vinod Patel.

Vinod Patel Chief Operating Officer, Neelesh Singh says they acknowledge the hard work and contribution the force makes daily towards national law and order.

He says the sponsorship celebrates and encourages the principles of comradeship and unity that both parties value.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Itendra Nair acknowledged Vinod Patel for its continuous support.

He says as defending champions of the Sukuna competition, the donation will assist with preparation for the IDC and eventually retaining the title for another year.

The Police IDC will be held at the Fiji Football Academy grounds in Ba next Wednesday.