Police IDC pools drawn

The pools for the Police Inter-District Competition has been drawn.

Defending champions Police Special Response Unit has been drawn in Pool B with Eastern Division, Northern Division and Western Division 1.

Meanwhile Pool A include Western Division 2, Southern Division, Central Division and Head Quarters.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Itendra Nair thanked Kontiki Finance for their continuous assistance after receiving $6,478 worth of sponsorship for the tournament.

“We all know that the businesses are down and Kontiki Finance being in the institutional sector it is also having its challenges. For them coming on board and assisting us goes a long way to think about co-operate social responsibility of this organization towards us.”

The tournament will held from 16th to the 18th of September at the Nasova Grounds in Nasese.