Police football ready to defend title today

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 9, 2020 6:08 am

The Fiji Police Football side is ready to defend its Sukuna Bowl title today against Army.

The star-studded Police team defetaed Army 3-1 last year but know things will not be easy this time around.

On paper, Police is the team to beat,however, Army also have district reps like Christopher Wasasala and Epeli Loaniceva.

Police captain Akuila Mateisuva says they will not take Army lightly. 

“Both the teams wanted to win and we have been saying that we are the rightful owners of this trophy but that is just talks. Tomorrow we will have to go out there and do the job. Being on paper we are good team, we are going to go up against our brothers from Delainabua.”

The two sides will meet today at Albert Park in Suva at 3pm.

 

 

