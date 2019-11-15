Police football players warned about drug use

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has warned that he will not condone players using drugs in any sporting event.

Tudravu made the comment while opening the Kontiki Finance Police Inter-District Championship at the Nasova grounds today.

The Acting Commissioner’s message was simple and clear this morning.

“I would like to state once again that if you were tested positive the Fiji police is not your career. This is not your home ground, you are treating Nasova as your criminal ground and this ground is not for criminals. It is for police officers.”

Tudravu urged the national reps who are part of the IDC to use the platform to advocate on issues that affect all Fijians.

“Comment on the issues that we face domestic violence, violence against women and children, sexual offences and drugs. You need to say that and we would like to hear that. Because you are the stars. The young people are looking up at you. So I hope that we will do that in the various districts that we are in.”

Meanwhile, the Southern Division team which have the likes of Suva reps Shahil Dave, Remueru Takiata and Filipe Baravilala, Rewa reps Waisake Navunigasau and Labasa goalkeeper Azar Alam drew nil-all with West 2.

The West 2 side had the services of Nadroga reps Paulo Buke and Rahul Krishna.

The Police Special Response Unit will field Suva’s Sairusi Nalaubu, Rewa’s Tevita Waranivalu.

All these players will feature for their districts team in the Vodafone Premier League on Sunday.

In this week’s VPL clash, Rewa hosts Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm.

This match will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, two VPL matches will be played at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

Nasinu meets Nadi at 1pm followed by the Suva and Navua match at 3pm.

Lautoka will play Ba in the lone Vodafone Premier League match on Saturday at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba at 3pm.