Football

Police Football expects Army to come firing

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 14, 2021 5:20 pm

Vinod Patel Police Football knows Army will be hungry for a win after recording two consecutive losses in the Ratu Sukuna Bowl Football match.

The side is well versed with what to expect come game day on Friday and they are training accordingly.

Police defender Filipe Baravilala says they will have to up the ante as competition nears.

“We know they are preparing well and definitely they will want the Sukuna Bowl title this year for us the police team we know that it’s going to be hard so we are also preparing well for the game.”

Baravilala adds as defending champions they will not underestimate Army as they will come ready.

The FMF Sukuna Bowl football clash between Army and Police will be held at the Fiji Football Academy ground at 10am on Friday.

You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two and on Mirchi FM Facebook live.

Meanwhile, Subrails Army will take on TotalEnergies Police in the main rugby match on the same day at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 4pm and you can watch this match Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch both the football and rugby matches LIVE as well for $15USD on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Payments can be made through PayPal or a credit card.

