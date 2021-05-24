Police football confident of defending Sukuna Bowl title

Having senior district and national players in the Vinod Patel Police football side is a major boost ahead of the FMF Sukuna Bowl next week.

Players like Tevita Waranivalu, Remueru Takiate and Sairusi Nalaubu will be part of the battle of the forces match next Friday.

Team captain, Labasa goalkeeper, Akuila Mateisuva says even though they have prominent reps, they shouldn’t rest on their laurels.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is not the game that we play in our district level, this is the battle of the forces and for that, we should not be carried away being in the national team and this is the battle of the sources where people really play their heart and injury whatsoever they still will go on”.

Army will take on Police on December 17th at Albert Park in Suva at 10am and you can watch this match Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.

You can also catch the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM Facebook Live.

Overseas viewers can watch both the football and rugby matches LIVE as well for $15USD on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Payments can be made through PayPal or a credit card.